Police: Man involved in “smash and grabs” arrested, carrying drugs and pistol

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - While on patrol at the Motel 6, they identified a suspect’s car involved in recent assorted “smash and grabs” at area gas stations and package stores.

Steven Houser and his girlfriend/registered owner of the car Kelly Howard were sitting in the car at the time police noticed it.

When police confronted Houser from the driver’s side, they noticed multiple pieces of narcotics and related drug paraphernalia.

Police found fentanyl, methamphetamines, crack-cocaine, etc. (Enfield Police)

Houser got out of the car then police also noticed one live handgun round. Houser is a convicted felon with 28 prior arrests.

A more thorough search of the car revealed that Houser and Howard were carrying fentanyl, methamphetamines, crack-cocaine, a bb gun, a .22 caliber pistol, and vials of anabolic steroids.

Both Houser and Howard were arrested and charged with narcotics related charges.

