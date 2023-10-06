UConn Sports
The Portland Fair kicks off Friday, rain or shine

Portland Fair opens on Friday, rain or shine
By Jill Gilardi
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - The annual Portland Fair opens up Friday and goes through the weekend.

It’s a busy day and crews are preparing for opening day, no matter if rain is in the forecast.

Thursday is set up day and the weather has been absolutely beautiful for doing so.

You’ll notice there are lots of covered areas around the fairgrounds.

Arts and crafts, where the small animals will be, and entertainment will all be under cover. I would probably wear some rain boots just in case it gets a little muddy.

Eyewitness News had the chance to talk with Kim Hanna, the Portland Fair Treasurer, about how they are planning for the rain.

“Well I’m hoping I scared it away when I bought my mud boots yesterday, but we are kind of prepared for it here, we always know it’s a possibility it gets wet here, so way over there you see that big tent, that’s our entertainment tent, it’s all under cover, so no matter what we have entertainment inside, heat if it’s cold,” Hanna said.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures initially in the lower 70s and then falling into the middle 60s. There is a chance for showers, but not a washout.

The rain is not stopping the fair from happening and hopefully it won’t scare you off from coming.

Portland Fair kicks off Friday

