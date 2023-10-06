UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Shots fired inside Bristol police station, woman placed under arrest

BREAKING NEWS WFSB
BREAKING NEWS WFSB
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman faces serious charges after opening fire inside Bristol police station on Thursday night.

Police say a lone female subject entered the police station on North Main Street at 10:35 p.m., firing multiple rounds into the front lobby desk office window, which was unoccupied at the time.

Bullet-resistant glass stopped the rounds and officers attempted to negotiate with the woman.

The suspect responded by continuing to fire toward responding officers.

The lobby’s bullet-resistant glass stopped the additional rounds.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody using a Tazer moments later.

Officers detained the woman and took her to a local hospital for evaluation.

CSP Central District Major Crimes Division and the Inspector General’s Office will handle the investigation.

Police are asking the general public to avoid the area on Friday as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl on Oct. 4 as she walked along...
Woman helps save 11-year-old girl who was being followed by man in Manchester
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
A murder-suicide on Clark Street in Hartford was under investigation on Oct. 4, police said.
Murder-suicide under investigation in Hartford
Police responded to a crash at Broad and Windsor streets in Windsor the morning of Oct. 4.
Car stolen from Windsor school with a toddler in the backseat; driver killed in crash
The victim died at the hospital.
Waterford man killed in New London motorcycle crash

Latest News

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
WFSB Eyewitness News This morning 4:30 am - VOD
Technical Discussion: More fog tonight, then a First Alert for weekend rain!
Technical Discussion: Spotty showers today, then a First Alert for weekend rain!
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
65-year-old woman sexually assaulted while on hiking trail in Manchester
Ozempic linked to serious stomach problems
Ozempic linked to serious stomach problems