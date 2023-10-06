Shots fired inside Bristol police station, woman placed under arrest

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman faces serious charges after opening fire inside Bristol police station on Thursday night.

Police say a lone female subject entered the police station on North Main Street at 10:35 p.m., firing multiple rounds into the front lobby desk office window, which was unoccupied at the time.

Bullet-resistant glass stopped the rounds and officers attempted to negotiate with the woman.

The suspect responded by continuing to fire toward responding officers.

The lobby’s bullet-resistant glass stopped the additional rounds.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody using a Tazer moments later.

Officers detained the woman and took her to a local hospital for evaluation.

CSP Central District Major Crimes Division and the Inspector General’s Office will handle the investigation.

Police are asking the general public to avoid the area on Friday as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.