SOMETHING’S COOKING: Fun times and good food at Farley Mac’s

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut business owner opened his brand-new restaurant just days before the pandemic, but the community decided “Farley Mac’s” wasn’t going anywhere.

Head Chef Derek Dantas is always ready to put on a show with his wide selection of comfort food.

There’s so much on the menu, but Farley Mac’s signature barbecue kielbasa topped with homemade barbecue sauce and fresh onions is hard to beat as a top favorite.

Next to the top items on the menu is Derek’s delicious pierogis that he tops bacon sour cream.

Farley Mac’s is also well known for their delicious fried pickles, and chicken sandwich brined in pickle juice.

“Great service, great food, and we try to be consistent with everything we do here,” said Derek.

Derek’s dishes live up to the standard laid out by Farley mac’s owner Kevin Farley.

Kevin opened Farley Mac’s named after a friend who passed away in March of 2020, the midst of the Pandemic.

“I felt I was having a birthday party, and no one came to my party for two years,” said Kevin. “That’s how I felt then all of a sudden they showed up.”

Now, business is booming! Along with great food, Farley Mac’s offers live music on their patio on Friday nights.

“I like having fun. I’m throwing a party, I’m buying the food, and he’s cooking it,” said Kevin. “I’m buying the drinks, and they’re making the drinks. I just want to have a good time that’s all it is.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.