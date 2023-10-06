Teen charged for shots fired incident in Westport

Westport, Conn. (WFSB) - A 17-year-old was arrested at Manson Youth Institute from the July 11th shots fired incident in Saugatuck Avenue.

Authorities said On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Fairfield Country Regional Dispatch Center (FCRDC) received 911 calls reporting shots fired in Saugatuck Avenue and Franklin Street.

After investigations by the Detective Bureau, the teen was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, conspiracy to commit unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment 1st, conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment 1st, breach of peace and conspiracy to commit breach of peace.

The teen is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on October 13th.

