Waterford police look to identify woman who fled from convenience store crash scene

Waterford police sought help to identify a woman they said was involved in a crash at the Henny Penny on Hartford Turnpike on Oct. 4.
Waterford police sought help to identify a woman they said was involved in a crash at the Henny Penny on Hartford Turnpike on Oct. 4.(Waterford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Waterford police sought the public’s help to identify a woman they said was involved in a crash.

Police said that on Oct. 4, the woman left property damage behind at a Henny Penny convenience store on the Hartford Turnpike.

They released surveillance photos of her.

It happened around 3:45 a.m.

They said the woman fled afterward.

Anyone who knows who she is should contact Waterford police.

