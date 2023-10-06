Waterford police look to identify woman who fled from convenience store crash scene

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Waterford police sought the public’s help to identify a woman they said was involved in a crash.

Police said that on Oct. 4, the woman left property damage behind at a Henny Penny convenience store on the Hartford Turnpike.

They released surveillance photos of her.

It happened around 3:45 a.m.

They said the woman fled afterward.

Anyone who knows who she is should contact Waterford police.

