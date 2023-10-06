UConn Sports
West Hartford Park Road Parade canceled

By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The annual Park Road Parade in West Hartford scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

Organizers said the reason was the forecasted rain.

However, they said specials would still be offered by local businesses.

“Please consider patronizing businesses on Park Road that will have special events and special offers all day,” the town said.

Parade Day tours were still scheduled at the Playhouse on Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A Park Road Playhouse tag sale was also still set to happen from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Plan B planned to offer a breakfast special starting at 9 a.m.

Free hot chocolate will be available for children at the Smoke Public House at 10 a.m., followed by an all day happy hour that starts at noon.

Joey’s Pizza Pie said it will open early at 10:30 a.m.

Effie’s Place Family Restaurant will have singers perform from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The Village second chance shop said it will offer 23 percent discounts.

The River Bend Bookshop will also have its mobile shop up at 161 Park Rd.

More information can be found here.

