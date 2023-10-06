Woman arrested for causing the death of her ex-boyfriend

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested and charged after a deadly crash revealed that a man had been shot in the head beforehand.

Liliana Mejia, 24, was charged with murder and second-degree hindering prosecution, state police said.

Liliana Mejia was charged with murdering her ex-boyfriend, who was found dead from a shooting and crash in Norwalk in Feb. 2023. (Connecticut State Police)

Troopers said Mejia and another man were involved in the death of John Gavilanes, who was found dead in his Nissan Rogue with the windows blown out on Feb. 4, 2023.

The vehicle was involved in a collision on Route 7 north near exit 2 in Norwalk.

Troopers believed that Gavilanes died from injuries suffered in the crash. However, they later determined his vehicle had been shot at beforehand and that he was hit.

Detectives said they later learned from friends and family of the victim that he had been romantically involved with Mejia, and that he had a long-standing feud with Mejia’s current boyfriend.

They said they were able to obtain video footage of the entrance ramp to Route 7 from West Avenue in Norwalk. It showed Gavilanes’ Rogue getting onto Route 7 north and being followed by a Nissan Pathfinder.

Other surveillance footage showed that Pathfinder head into a parking lot where Gavilanes parked. The driver shut the Pathfinder’s lights off and backed out of the lot as Gavilanes got into his Rogue.

The Pathfinder driver continued to follow Gavilanes.

State police said they learned that Mejia’s current boyfriend drove that Pathfinder, which was found about a week later at dealership.

The dealership told state police that its lease agreement had been terminated on Feb. 7 and that the driver initiated a trade-in.

Detectives said they eventually established probable cause which indicated that Mejia and the male suspect intentionally caused the death of Gavilanes. They obtained an arrest warrant.

Mejia was taken into custody on Wednesday.

She was held on a $1 million bond and arraigned in Stamford Superior Court on Thursday.

State police said additional arrests were expected.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.