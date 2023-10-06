Woman charged with ‘unprovoked’ assault on an elderly person at Groton bus stop

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges for a fight that sent an 82-year-old woman to the hospital.

Groton town police said they arrested Catherine J. Hudak, 53, of Groton, on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault on an elderly victim, and second-degree breach of peace.

The incident happened on Sept. 27 around 5:35 p.m.

Dispatchers said they received a 911 call about two women who were involved in a fight in the area of a bus stop on Plaza Court in Groton.

When they arrived, witnesses on scene told them that it was unprovoked attack on the victim. Numerous bystanders told police that the female suspect fled the scene. They provided her direction and clothing description.

A Groton police officer made contact with the female victim who was sitting inside the bus stop vestibule holding a tissue to her mouth. Upon closer observation, the officer observed the victim’s face to be extremely swollen, and bruised with a large, bloody laceration to her nose. The victim also had visible lacerations on her hands, arms, and legs. An officer saw a large pool of blood on the ground inside the bus stop vestibule. While the initial responding officer remained with the victim, arriving officers quickly conducted a search of the area for the suspect but were unable to locate her.

Emergency medical personnel said the victim suffered head trauma as well as numerous cuts. The victim was transported by Groton Ambulance to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for further treatment. The victim’s injuries were found to be non-life-threatening.

Hudak was later identified as the suspect.

She was arrested Thursday and held on a $75,000 cash or surety bond. She was arraigned in court on Friday.

The Groton Town Police Department asked anyone who may have additional information about the incident to call the department at 860-441-6712

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.