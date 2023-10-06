UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Woman charged with ‘unprovoked’ assault on an elderly person at Groton bus stop

A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse after her malnourished son escaped out a window and ran to a nearby house for help, authorities said.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges for a fight that sent an 82-year-old woman to the hospital.

Groton town police said they arrested Catherine J. Hudak, 53, of Groton, on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault on an elderly victim, and second-degree breach of peace.

The incident happened on Sept. 27 around 5:35 p.m.

Dispatchers said they received a 911 call about two women who were involved in a fight in the area of a bus stop on Plaza Court in Groton.

When they arrived, witnesses on scene told them that it was unprovoked attack on the victim. Numerous bystanders told police that the female suspect fled the scene. They provided her direction and clothing description.

A Groton police officer made contact with the female victim who was sitting inside the bus stop vestibule holding a tissue to her mouth. Upon closer observation, the officer observed the victim’s face to be extremely swollen, and bruised with a large, bloody laceration to her nose. The victim also had visible lacerations on her hands, arms, and legs. An officer saw a large pool of blood on the ground inside the bus stop vestibule. While the initial responding officer remained with the victim, arriving officers quickly conducted a search of the area for the suspect but were unable to locate her.

Emergency medical personnel said the victim suffered head trauma as well as numerous cuts. The victim was transported by Groton Ambulance to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for further treatment. The victim’s injuries were found to be non-life-threatening.

Hudak was later identified as the suspect.

She was arrested Thursday and held on a $75,000 cash or surety bond. She was arraigned in court on Friday.

The Groton Town Police Department asked anyone who may have additional information about the incident to call the department at 860-441-6712

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl on Oct. 4 as she walked along...
Woman helps save 11-year-old girl who was being followed by man in Manchester
Suzanne Laprise faces charges for opening fire inside the Bristol Police Department, officers...
Woman arrested for opening fire inside Bristol Police Department lobby
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
A murder-suicide on Clark Street in Hartford was under investigation on Oct. 4, police said.
Murder-suicide under investigation in Hartford
Police responded to a crash at Broad and Windsor streets in Windsor the morning of Oct. 4.
Car stolen from Windsor school with a toddler in the backseat; driver killed in crash

Latest News

Steven Houser was found carrying a pistol and drugs in a car identified in Enfield smash and...
Police: Man involved in “smash and grabs” arrested, carrying drugs and pistol
The suspect broke into the donation boxes and stole money.
Bridgeport police search for man who stole cash from church donation boxes
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Oct. 6. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Spotty showers today, then a First Alert for weekend rain!
A pedestrian was killed late last night on Hamilton Street just east of Hillside Avenue.
Man dies from Hartford hit-and-run