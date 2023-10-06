UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died

Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.(John Ball Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) - A longtime resident at a Michigan zoo has died.

According to the John Ball Zoo, a 31-year-old North American brown bear named Yogi died this week after battling arthritis.

Zoo officials said the disease had caused him discomfort and severe mobility issues.

“Yogi far exceeded his life expectancy over the years, but he developed arthritis. Yogi began experiencing severe mobility issues and the ability to regain control of Yogi’s discomfort was no longer a realistic solution,” the zoo shared.

The animal care team called Yogi a gentle giant. He was part of the zoo family since 1994 after coming from Yellowstone National Park.

“He was brought here due to repeated human area conflict and would have been euthanized if no suitable placement was found,” the zoo said.

Zoo officials said Yogi was a joy to work with. They said Yogi’s favorite day of the week was bone day.

“He would pass up his dinner and any sweet snack we had for him, and he would be busy chewing until all the meat was gone,” the animal care team shared.

In honor of Yogi, the zoo said it is hosting a teddy bear drive.

One of his keepers, Jaime, said she worked with Yogi for 13 years and she wanted to celebrate him.

“With such a large impact on our community, and especially on his animal care team, I really wanted to find a meaningful way to celebrate such a special bear,” she said.

Jaime added, “A teddy bear drive would be the perfect way to remember him and provide for kids who need a buddy!”

According to the zoo, they are accepting stuffed animal donations until Oct. 19 and all items will go to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl on Oct. 4 as she walked along...
Woman helps save 11-year-old girl who was being followed by man in Manchester
Suzanne Laprise faces charges for opening fire inside the Bristol Police Department, officers...
Woman arrested for opening fire inside Bristol Police Department lobby
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Oct. 6. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Spotty showers today, then a First Alert for weekend rain!
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
A murder-suicide on Clark Street in Hartford was under investigation on Oct. 4, police said.
Murder-suicide under investigation in Hartford

Latest News

Hidden books for banned books week
Hidden books for banned books week
Home heating oil expected to cost less this winter
Home heating oil expected to cost less this winter
Woman accused of opening fire in the Bristol Police
Woman accused of opening fire in the Bristol Police
Hartford police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
Hartford police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game