CT lawmakers and Jewish leaders react to attack in Israel

(WFSB) - The violence overseas is sending shockwaves around the world on this major Jewish holiday.

Reactions from local leaders and organizations have been pouring in throughout the day.

After waking up to the horrific news, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, who would not normally post on this holy day, addressed the attack in a statement.

“Once again, on a holy day of the Jewish calendar, and 50 years since the Yom Kippur War, the people of Israel have come under attack. We are sickened by the surprise attack, both ground forces and rocket fire, on Israel in the early hours of Shabbat morning by the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza.”

While the conflict continues to unfold overseas, Kenneth Gray, a senior lecturer of criminal justice, homeland security, and emergency management at the University of New Haven, says even though this is happening across the globe, its impacts may soon be felt on a larger scale.

He says this conflict may continue on for months.

“The possibility of this growing into a much larger conflict is real. Right now, I believe there is a good possibility that Israel will be able to confine it to just simply Hamas and the Gaza strip,” said Gray.

