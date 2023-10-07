UConn Sports
Fatal shooting under investigation in New Haven

(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -New Haven police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Hobart Street Saturday morning.

Police received a report around 1:58 a.m. that a gunshot wound victim was in the one hundred block of Hobart Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was given medical care on the scene and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

His identity has not been released pending the notification of his next of kin.

New Haven’s major crimes unit and their bureau of identification team are assisting with the investigation.

Police say this is active investigation and ask anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact the department.

