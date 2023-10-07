Gun buyback event held in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The uptick in gun violence in New Haven has led the police department to clean up their streets with a gun buyback event.

The event is being held at the New Haven Police Academy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The agency is partnering with Swords to Plowshares Northeast to buy guns back from gunowners.

They are open to purchasing several types of firearms including BB guns, handguns, rifles, shot guns, and even some assault rifles. They are also accepting ammunition.

Prices can range from $10 to $250.

Please note all guns must be delivered un-loaded and in a clear bag and ammunition must be in a separate bag.

Event organizers will not be asking for any form of identification so sellers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.