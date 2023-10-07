How to protect your basement from flooding as more rain is on the way

(WFSB) - More rain is in the forecast for Connecticut.

Many homeowners are still dealing with wet basements from the last round of rain.

Daniel Jones’ Willimantic home hasn’t had a problem with water getting inside in the six years he’s lived there, until last weekend.

Thousands of dollars worth of damage.

“We got about six inches of water and it was everywhere,” Jones said.

A week later, the Jones family is still cleaning up. They have set up a sump pump, two dehumidifiers, and rented a dumpster to haul away their ruined belongings.

“The ground has just been so saturated,” said Jones.

“There’s the little puddle where the mulch washed out,” said Gary Giordano with Giordano Restoration.

Giordano specializes in home water damage.

He had problems of his own last week and is making changes ahead of this weekend’s rain.

One of the most important things you can do now is get all that junk out of your gutters.

You want the water to go down that downspout and away from the house.

Otherwise, it may just end up inside.

“Make sure your sump pump is working properly and make sure if you have any areas prone to water entry you lift any of those items near that up off of the floor,” Giordano said.

Those are things you can do Friday night.

On a bigger picture, if you often have issues, check that the ground slopes away from the foundation and that when wet, it dries quickly.

If water does get in, your best bet is to hire a professional and get it dry as soon as possible to avoid mold.

Things the Jones family doing ahead of the next storm.

“We’re just trying to do everything we can to be prepared for it,” Jones said.

It’s also not a bad idea to check your insurance policy to see if you’re covered when rain makes its way inside.

