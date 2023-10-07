Huskies lead 20-14 at halftime

(WFSB) - UConn on the road for the second time this season, missed a field goal on their first drive at Rice.

Rice, on its second possession, goes 75 yards to take a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Rice takes its next drive of the quarter into the end zone.

Rice leads UConn 14-0 after one.

UConn recovers fumble on the Rice 2 yard line, Delani Stafford bounces into the end zone and UConn’s on the board, extra point blocked and its 14-6 Rice early second quarter.

The Huskies Jackson Mitchell picks up a Rice lateral and returns it 50 yards for a UConn touchdown, extra point good, 14-13 Rice midway through the second quarter.

UConn touchdown, Qback Ta’Quan Roberson 41 yards to Cam Ross, 20 unanswered points, the Huskies lead 20-14 late 2nd quarter.

Rice misses a field goal with :23 left, the Huskies go in at halftime, leading 20-14.

