Jennifer Farber Dulos Memorial Walk brings awareness to domestic violence resources

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Stride for stride, attendees marched through Dunkin Park for the Jennifer Farber Dulos Memorial Walk.

The event formerly called The Walk to End Domestic Violence was renamed three years ago to honor Jennifer Dulos, the New Canaan mom of 5 who lost her life at the hands of her estranged husband.

The event brought out 150 walkers.

“Together, we walk in memory and in honor of those who have experienced domestic violence,” said Mary-Jane Foster, President & CEO Interval House.

According to Foster, nearly 40,000 people in Connecticut have reported domestic violence cases.

It is a number that increased significantly during the pandemic.

Experts believed reports would decline after the pandemic ended, but that is not the case.

“But in fact what happened was abusers lost their control over their victims, and the numbers have not gone down,” Foster said.

Foster describes the influx as a frightening motivator to continue awareness efforts and boost victim resources.

In upcoming years, she and attendees look forward to a new reason to walk.

“Hopefully in the near future we’re getting together to celebrate the decrease of domestic violence,” said Misty Scoggins, Attendee.

Interval House says the annual walk helps boosts their visibility, allowing people experiencing violence to know there is help out there.

