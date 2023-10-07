UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Officials: CCSU students who were sick had norovirus, not food poisoning

Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. (file)
Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. (file)(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Central Connecticut State University students who had gastrointestinal symptoms last month suffered from norovirus, according to officials. It was not caused by food.

The university sent out a notice on September 27, saying potential food poisoning was under investigation on campus.

“University staff immediately took measures to increase cleaning of high-touch areas around campus and limited access to areas like vending machines and kiosks in dining areas until a source was found,” officials said.

As a precaution, CCSU closed the Hilltop Café dining hall.

“Investigators at the time were unable to isolate a unique food source as the cause of the illness,” officials said.

The food hall reopened on September 29.

The school, along with New Britain’s Health department, the Connecticut Department of Public Health, and the State Laboratory determined less than 10 people tested positive for norovirus.

No new cases have been reported since September 29, and all students who had norovirus have recovered, officials said. No students went to the hospital.

School officials said extra cleaning will continue on campus as a precaution.

“Health officials continue to recommend measures to avoid contracting norovirus or spreading the virus,” CCSU said. “They advised students and staff, including food service staff, to practice frequent handwashing with soap and water and to avoid preparing food if they begin to experience gastrointestinal symptoms.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Laprise faces charges for opening fire inside the Bristol Police Department, officers...
Woman arrested for opening fire inside Bristol Police Department lobby
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl on Oct. 4 as she walked along...
Woman helps save 11-year-old girl who was being followed by man in Manchester
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said rain is expected to be heavy on Saturday.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for weekend rain that could be heavy
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
A murder-suicide on Clark Street in Hartford was under investigation on Oct. 4, police said.
Murder-suicide under investigation in Hartford

Latest News

Catherine J. Hudak, 53, of Groton.
Woman charged with ‘unprovoked’ assault on an elderly person at Groton bus stop
Police investigate theft at Southington Apple Festival
Apple Harvest Festival theft under investigation by Southington police
Protecting your basement from flooding as more rain is on the way
How to protect your basement from flooding as more rain is on the way
Police have made a third arrest in a caught on camera carjacking that happened in September.
Police make third arrest in Westport carjacking