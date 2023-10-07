Officials: CCSU students who were sick had norovirus, not food poisoning

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Central Connecticut State University students who had gastrointestinal symptoms last month suffered from norovirus, according to officials. It was not caused by food.

The university sent out a notice on September 27, saying potential food poisoning was under investigation on campus.

“University staff immediately took measures to increase cleaning of high-touch areas around campus and limited access to areas like vending machines and kiosks in dining areas until a source was found,” officials said.

As a precaution, CCSU closed the Hilltop Café dining hall.

“Investigators at the time were unable to isolate a unique food source as the cause of the illness,” officials said.

The food hall reopened on September 29.

The school, along with New Britain’s Health department, the Connecticut Department of Public Health, and the State Laboratory determined less than 10 people tested positive for norovirus.

No new cases have been reported since September 29, and all students who had norovirus have recovered, officials said. No students went to the hospital.

School officials said extra cleaning will continue on campus as a precaution.

“Health officials continue to recommend measures to avoid contracting norovirus or spreading the virus,” CCSU said. “They advised students and staff, including food service staff, to practice frequent handwashing with soap and water and to avoid preparing food if they begin to experience gastrointestinal symptoms.”

