Police make third arrest in Westport carjacking

WESTPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Westport police have made a third arrest in a caught-on-camera carjacking that happened in September.

22-year-old Garrett Gibbs, of Waterbury, was taken into custody October 6th for his involvement in the September 17th carjacking.

Gibbs was charged with home invasion, robbery by carjacking, and assault in the 3rd, among other charges.

Derrick McGill, 39, of Berlin, and a 16-year-old boy from Waterbury have also been charged in the carjacking.

Police said two suspects followed a man home and carjacked his Aston Martin right out of his garage. The theft was captured in a security camera video.

