State police investigate serious crash on I-84 east in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious crash on I-84 in East Hartford is under investigation by Connecticut state police.

State police received several reports that a vehicle was facing the wrong way on I-84 east near Exit 55 around 2:59 a.m.

When police arrived, the vehicle was stopped on the highway for an unknown reason.

According to their initial investigation, state police said the driver got out of the vehicle and was struck by another driver.

Serious injuries were reported, and state police’s accident reconstruction team (CARS) was called to investigate.

The highway was shut down for a period of time Saturday but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.