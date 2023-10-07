UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

State police investigate serious crash on I-84 east in East Hartford

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious crash on I-84 in East Hartford is under investigation by Connecticut state police.

State police received several reports that a vehicle was facing the wrong way on I-84 east near Exit 55 around 2:59 a.m.

When police arrived, the vehicle was stopped on the highway for an unknown reason.

According to their initial investigation, state police said the driver got out of the vehicle and was struck by another driver.

Serious injuries were reported, and state police’s accident reconstruction team (CARS) was called to investigate.

The highway was shut down for a period of time Saturday but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Laprise faces charges for opening fire inside the Bristol Police Department, officers...
Woman arrested for opening fire inside Bristol Police Department lobby
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for weekend rain that could be heavy
Technical Discussion: A First Alert For Another Soggy Saturday
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl on Oct. 4 as she walked along...
Woman helps save 11-year-old girl who was being followed by man in Manchester
Alexander Smith was arrested for exposing himself to women in Farmington, according to police.
Moped rider accused of exposing himself to women in Farmington
Brad Paisley performs during a tribute to country music star Naomi Judd Sunday, May 15, 2022,...
Brad Paisley concert at XL Center rescheduled to next year at Mohegan Sun

Latest News

Technical Discussion: A First Alert For Another Soggy Saturday
Technical Discussion: A First Alert For Another Soggy Saturday
Woman charged with ‘unprovoked’ assault on an elderly person at Groton bus stop
Woman charged with ‘unprovoked’ assault on an elderly person at Groton bus stop
Woman charged with ‘unprovoked’ assault on an elderly person at Groton bus stop
Woman charged with ‘unprovoked’ assault on an elderly person at Groton bus stop
Suzanne Laprise faces charges for opening fire inside the Bristol Police Department, officers...
Woman arrested for opening fire inside Bristol Police Department lobby