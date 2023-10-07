UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

A taxiing airplane collides with a Chicago airport shuttle, injuring 2 people

Two people were injured in an accident on the ground involving an airplane preparing for takeoff and an employee shuttle bus. (KEVIS MITCHELL, GIANNI CARROLA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people were injured at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Friday evening during an accident on the ground involving an airplane preparing for takeoff and an employee shuttle bus.

American Eagle flight 6209 operated by Air Wisconsin Airlines made contact with the bus while the plane was taxiing, American Airlines said in a statement.

Two passengers on the shuttle were transported to Ascension Resurrection hospital in Chicago with minor injuries from the accident around 7 p.m., WLS-TV reported.

American Airlines said there were no injuries reported aboard the aircraft, while six American Airlines employees were transported to a hospital for evaluation. The exact number of passengers on the flight was not provided.

An image on the WLS-TV website showed damage to the nose of the airplane, which the station reported was a 50-seat aircraft loaded with passengers.

The airplane was taken out of service and a replacement aircraft flew passengers to Dayton, Ohio, the airline said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Laprise faces charges for opening fire inside the Bristol Police Department, officers...
Woman arrested for opening fire inside Bristol Police Department lobby
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for weekend rain that could be heavy
Technical Discussion: A First Alert For Another Soggy Saturday
Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl on Oct. 4 as she walked along...
Woman helps save 11-year-old girl who was being followed by man in Manchester
Alexander Smith was arrested for exposing himself to women in Farmington, according to police.
Moped rider accused of exposing himself to women in Farmington
Brad Paisley performs during a tribute to country music star Naomi Judd Sunday, May 15, 2022,...
Brad Paisley concert at XL Center rescheduled to next year at Mohegan Sun

Latest News

Two people were injured in an accident on the ground involving an airplane preparing for...
Bus, plane crash: Photos capture damage at sea
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for weekend rain that could be heavy
Technical Discussion: A First Alert For Another Soggy Saturday
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas militant group launches unprecedented operation against Israel with rockets and infiltration
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. An estimated...
Powerball jackpot is up to $1.4 billion after 33 drawings without a winner