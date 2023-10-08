UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

24-year-old arrested for murder of Waterbury optometrist

David Rogers (24 Years Old) of Waterbury
David Rogers (24 Years Old) of Waterbury(Waterbury Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in the August murder of a Waterbury optometrist.

Waterbury officers responded to 23 Kendall Circle on August 23, 2023, for a welfare check.

They found 62-year-old James Anthony Ciccarelli deceased in the home.

According to his obituary, Ciccarelli was a successful optometrist for 25 years.

His death was investigated as suspicious and was later ruled as a homicide by the CT Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Through the investigation, detectives identified 24-year-old David Rogers as a suspect.

Rogers was taken into custody on Friday.

Detectives served Rogers a warrant charging him with the murder of Ciccarelli.

Rogers was charged with murder, strangulation, and larceny in the 6th degree.

He is being held on a bond of 1.5 million dollars.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on 10/10/23.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ileaha Porter mug shot
State police investigate fatal crash on I-84 east in East Hartford
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Technical Discussion: Bright And Blustery Today
Technical Discussion: Bright And Blustery Today
Life Star called to crash on Route 2 in Colchester
Life Star called to crash on Route 2 in Colchester
Suzanne Laprise faces charges for opening fire inside the Bristol Police Department, officers...
Woman arrested for opening fire inside Bristol Police Department lobby

Latest News

Nearly 1 year since Bristol police officers killed
Events held in memory of fallen Bristol officers
Police say this was the vehicle tied to a burglary that was interrupted in North Branford on...
North Branford homeowner shot at after interrupting burglary
Technical Discussion: Bright And Blustery Today
Technical Discussion: Bright And Blustery Today
Hartford's Puerto Rican Day festival kicks off Sunday
Thousands expected to attend Hartford’s rescheduled Puerto Rican Day Parade