24-year-old arrested for murder of Waterbury optometrist

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in the August murder of a Waterbury optometrist.

Waterbury officers responded to 23 Kendall Circle on August 23, 2023, for a welfare check.

They found 62-year-old James Anthony Ciccarelli deceased in the home.

According to his obituary, Ciccarelli was a successful optometrist for 25 years.

His death was investigated as suspicious and was later ruled as a homicide by the CT Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Through the investigation, detectives identified 24-year-old David Rogers as a suspect.

Rogers was taken into custody on Friday.

Detectives served Rogers a warrant charging him with the murder of Ciccarelli.

Rogers was charged with murder, strangulation, and larceny in the 6th degree.

He is being held on a bond of 1.5 million dollars.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on 10/10/23.

