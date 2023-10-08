Events held in memory of fallen Bristol officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - The Bristol community is taking a moment to remember fallen officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy a nearly a year after they were killed in an ambush attack.

They were responding to a 911 call with Officer Alec Iurato on September 12, 2022. The office of the Inspector General said the three officers responded to 310 Redstone Hill based on a 911 call believed to have been made by Nicholas Brutcher.

Brutcher attacked the officers from behind, fatally shooting both Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy, and wounding Officer Iurato.

It’s been nearly a year since the ambush and the Bristol community is still grieving the loss of two of their own.

Bristol police Chief Brian Gould spoke on how the loss has impacted his department.

“The pain doesn’t go away. The sadness doesn’t go away. Sometimes [the pain] is even little stronger. We have to manage it and move in a good direction,” said Gould. “I can’t give them enough kudos for the strength and courage they all show dealing with this and meeting their objective of protecting and serving.”

Late last month Channel 3 learned Officer Iurato returned to work after he fully healed from his injury.

“I am extremely proud of Officer Iurato not only for his courage in the line of duty last October, but how his resilience in his personal recovery both mentally and physically has allowed him to be fit for duty once again,” said Bristol’s mayor Jeffery Caggiano.

This weekend two events were held to keep Lt. DeMonte’s and Sgt. Hamzy’s memories alive.

One was held Saturday at the Bristol Farmers Market. Volunteers gave out blue lightbulbs so residents can have blue lights on the outside of their homes.

The second was held by Gabby Hamzy, the cousin of Alex Hamzy. She held a fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday selling luminary bags. Saturday’s fundraiser was at the Hamzy Law Firm and Sunday’s is at Brass Works Brewing in Waterbury.

The fundraiser at Brass Works brewing goes from 12-5 p.m.

The luminary bags are being sold for $3 and proceeds will go to the Alex Hamzy Memorial Fund.

The hope is that Bristol residents will put out the bags and use the blue bulbs on Thursday to memorialize Hamzy and DeMonte.

The police department will also hold a candlelight vigil on Thursday at 7 pm.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.