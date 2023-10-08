Life Star called to crash on Route 2 in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 2 in Colchester was shut down following a serious crash on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 4:17 a.m. on the westbound side of Route 2. State police said the crash happened near Exit 18.

At least one person was seriously injured, and Life Star was called for transport.

State police’s accident reconstruction team (CARS) is on scene investigating the crash.

The highway is closed from Exit 18 to Exit 16 according to the DOT.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.