Lyme-Old Lyme school bus driver arrested for repeatedly ramming another vehicle

OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - A 74-year old school bus driver for Lyme-Old Lyme High School has been arrested after ramming a taxi five times.

The school bus was carrying 9 minors and a coach at the time.

The taxi had one minor in the vehicle.

The incident took place during dismissal. The front of the school bus repeatedly struck the rear of the taxi 5 times, state police said.

Both vehicles left the scene without reporting the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The operator of the school bus, William Slivinsk, of Old Lyme, was arrested and charged with evading responsibility, reckless driving, and nine counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Slivinski was released on a $5,000 10% cash bond and is scheduled to appear at the New London Superior Court on Thursday, 10/19/2023.

The operator of the taxi, 69-year-old Brian Neal, of Niantic, was also arrested and charged with evading responsibility.

