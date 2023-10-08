New Britain man charged in 2017 cold case

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 30-year-old New Britain man has been arrested in connection with the 2017 fatal shooting of another New Britain man.

32-year-old Gabriel “Bebo” Pereira was attending a birthday party on Park Street when he stepped outside and was shot in the head.

The murder took place on August 1, 2017.

Police found Pereira on the ground near the front porch, surrounded by family who were attempting to render aid, according to the CT Division of Criminal Justice.

Pereira was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Division of Criminal Justice says after an extensive investigation utilizing video surveillance footage, cellphone records, and witness interviews, 30-year-old Jamell W. Evans was arrested on Friday and charged with murder.

His bond was set at $3,000,000.

A Middletown man, 30-year-old Michael B. Coleman, was also charged in Pereira’s murder on September 22.

“The Cold Case Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney never quits,” Chief State’s Attorney Griffin said. “This second arrest shows investigators’ dedication to ensuring that all parties responsible for the senseless murder of Mr. Pereira are brought to justice.”

“These arrests are the culmination of a six-year dedicated effort by hard-working law enforcement officers to find those responsible for the death of Mr. Pereira,” Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Fahey said. “The Cold Case Unit is committed to working tirelessly to resolve the cases that come before us.”

