North Branford homeowner shot at after interrupting burglary

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A homeowner was shot at after interrupting a burglary at his home in North Branford Sunday morning.

Police say North Branford’s 911 Communications Center received a 911 call around 10:56 a.m. reporting an interrupted burglary at a home in the Northford section of town.

The homeowner witnessed an unknown Black male attempting to steal his white Audi parked in the driveway. Police say he attempted to confront the man who ran towards a black Dodge Charger parked in front of the homeowner’s residence.

Police say the Dodge Charger was occupied by what appeared to be three other Black males. As the man was running to the car, a passenger fired at least one round from a handgun at the homeowner.

The homeowner was not hit and did not suffer any injuries, police said.

The man who ran jumped into the Dodge Charger through the driver’s side window and the Dodge Charger sped away.

“The North Branford Police department responded to the 911 call and searched the area but did not locate the vehicle or offenders at this time,” said North Branford police.

North Branford’s detective bureau is working with federal, state, and local law enforcement officers to investigate this incident.

“This incident serves as a reminder to our residents to call 911 and not confront these dangerous felons who continue to commit these dangerous and violent crimes throughout Connecticut, and now North Branford,” said North Branford police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.

