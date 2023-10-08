Police investigating stabbing in New Haven
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating after a man was stabbed.
Police say they were dispatched at around 6:09 p.m. to the intersection of Temple Street and Church Street for a stabbing.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.
Police say the man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
