Police investigating stabbing in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating after a man was stabbed.

Police say they were dispatched at around 6:09 p.m. to the intersection of Temple Street and Church Street for a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Police say the man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

