UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police investigating stabbing in New Haven

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating after a man was stabbed.

Police say they were dispatched at around 6:09 p.m. to the intersection of Temple Street and Church Street for a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Police say the man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Laprise faces charges for opening fire inside the Bristol Police Department, officers...
Woman arrested for opening fire inside Bristol Police Department lobby
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for periods of heavy rain this evening
Technical Discussion: Sunshine returns for the rest of the holiday weekend
Ileaha Porter mug shot
State police investigate fatal crash on I-84 east in East Hartford
Michael Larson.
Warrant: Co-founder of popular brewery tried to cover up involvement in deadly hit-and-run, brewery releases statement
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Technical Discussion: A First Alert for periods of heavy rain this evening
Technical Discussion: Sunshine returns for the rest of the holiday weekend
The UConn Huskies.
UConn comes from behind to win first game of season
William Slivinski of 4 Ferry Rd, Old Lyme, Connecticut.
Lyme-Old Lyme school bus driver arrested for repeatedly ramming another vehicle
Jennifer Farber Dulos Memorial Walk brings awareness to domestic violence resources
Jennifer Farber Dulos Memorial Walk brings awareness to domestic violence resources
CT lawmakers and Jewish leaders react to attack in Israel
CT lawmakers and Jewish leaders react to attack in Israel