Thousands expected to attend Hartford’s rescheduled Puerto Rican Day Parade

Thousands are expected to attend Hartford's Puerto Rican Day Festival on Sunday.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Thousands are expected to attend Hartford’s Puerto Rican Day Festival on Sunday.

The parade was originally supposed to be held on September 10 but was rescheduled in the wake of the death of Hartford Detective Bobby Garten.

The parade is set to step off at 1:00 p.m. from Charter Oak Avenue. Those in the parade began checking in around 9:00 a.m. at 134 Van Dyke Avenue.

The parade will start on Charter Oak Ave and head down Main Street to Gold Street, ending at Jewell Street. The entire parade route is 1.5 miles.

The Puerto Rican Day parade is the largest parade in Hartford. Every year the parade features various cultural groups, school groups, as well as Hartford police and firefighters.

Those who are attending should arrive early to find good parking as there will be no parking allowed along the parade route.

