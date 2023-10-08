Two found dead after vehicle reported in pond

EASTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Easton police say they are investigating after two occupants were found dead in a vehicle found in a pond.

Police say they received a call reporting that a vehicle was in the pond near Rt. 59 and Church Road.

The report came in at around 6:39 a.m.

Police officers and the fire department responded to find two occupants in the vehicle were deceased.

“The Fairfield Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team was notified and responded to conduct the investigation,” police said.

The Trumbull Police Dive Team also responded to help collect evidence.

Rt. 59 was closed for an extended period of time but has since reopened.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

