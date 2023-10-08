UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

US working to verify reports of several Americans dead in Israel, Blinken says

Israel says it is 'at war' after Hamas surprise attack. (Source: CNN, Israel Prime Minister's Office, X, Channel 12 Israel)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States is now verifying reports of a number of Americans killed in Hamas’ large-scale attack against Israel.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said officials are also verifying reports of missing Americans.

In response to the attack, Blinken says the U.S. could soon be sending additional military assets.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. may soon send additional military aid to Israel. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

“We want to make sure that Israel has what it needs,” Blinken told CNN on Sunday.

Blinken said an announcement on additional aid to Israel could be made as soon as Sunday.

The number of dead in Israel following the attack by Hamas on Saturday is likely to be over 500.

Israel formally declared war on Hamas on Sunday.

Photos show damage from Israeli strikes in Gaza. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ileaha Porter mug shot
State police investigate fatal crash on I-84 east in East Hartford
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Technical Discussion: Bright And Blustery Today
Technical Discussion: Bright And Blustery Today
Suzanne Laprise faces charges for opening fire inside the Bristol Police Department, officers...
Woman arrested for opening fire inside Bristol Police Department lobby
Michael Larson.
Warrant: Co-founder of popular brewery tried to cover up involvement in deadly hit-and-run, brewery releases statement

Latest News

United States' Simone Biles greets spectators prior to the women's all-round final at the...
Another one for Biles: American superstar gymnast wins 22nd gold medal at world championships
Nearly 1 year since Bristol police officers killed
Events held in memory of fallen Bristol officers
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
A surge in rail traffic on North Korea-Russia border suggests arms supply to Russia, think tank says
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war and approves ‘significant’ steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. may soon send additional military aid to...
US may soon send additional aid to Israel, Blinken says