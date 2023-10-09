UConn Sports
2 hurt in early morning Hartford shooting

A woman and a man were the victims of a Monday morning shooting in Hartford. This is raw video from the scene.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman and a man were the victims of an early morning shooting in Hartford.

Police said they were called to the area of Roxbury Street at Fairfield Avenue for reports of shots fired.

There, they found the victims, both said to be in their 20s. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman and the man were transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

They said their major crimes and crime scene divisions responded to take control of the investigation.

No other details were released.

