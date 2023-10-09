Bald eagle found in road able to fly off on its own

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A bald eagle that passersby thought may have been dead was able to fly off on its own by the time Newtown Animal Control got there.

Newtown police said animal control responded to Mount Pleasant Road on Monday.

“We are happy to report that after a short while, the eagle became alert and walked off the roadway, then subsequently flew into a nearby tree,” police posted to social media. “We wish the eagle a speedy recovery and offer our sincere thanks to the passer-by who stopped to keep it safe from traffic.”

Police sought to remind people that large birds of prey, though beautiful, but can be dangerous if mishandled or improperly approached, especially if they are frightened or injured.

“If you encounter an injured bird of prey please give it plenty of space and contact animal control,” police said.

