Driver rescued after vehicle crashes, rolls over into utility pole

Crews responded to a serious crash in Litchfield on Sunday night.
Crews responded to a serious crash in Litchfield on Sunday night.(Litchfield Fire Department)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews responded to a serious single-vehicle crash in Litchfield Sunday night.

When East Litchfield Fire Co. and Litchfield Volunteer Ambulance arrived on Torrington Road shortly after 9 p.m., a heavily damaged vehicle was found beside a snapped telephone pole.

A single victim was inside, and crews quickly removed the windshield, extricating the patient a short time later.

According to a social media post, a small fire was also extinguished inside the engine compartment.

No further word was available regarding the victim’s condition or what may have caused the crash.

The state police will be responsible for the investigation into the crash, officials say.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

