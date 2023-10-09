Enfield police seek women who used children in shopping carts to hide thefts from store

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Enfield said they’re looking for three women, two of whom used children in shopping carts to hide what they stole from a store.

Police did not immediately identify the store.

However, they posted surveillance photos of the suspects to social media.

“Two of the suspects were pushing baby carriages with children in them and used the carriages to conceal their theft,” Enfield police said.

They asked anyone with information to contact them at 860-763-6400 extension 1325.

They said callers can can remain anonymous.

