Fight breaks out at Thompson Speedway; 1 hospitalized
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) - It appeared that one person was hospitalized during a fight that broke out at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.
State police said they responded to the park around 9 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a disturbance.
One person appeared to have been transported to a hospital, troopers said.
They said the case remained open as of Monday morning.
No other details were released.
