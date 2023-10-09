UConn Sports
Fight breaks out at Thompson Speedway; 1 hospitalized

By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) - It appeared that one person was hospitalized during a fight that broke out at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

State police said they responded to the park around 9 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a disturbance.

One person appeared to have been transported to a hospital, troopers said.

They said the case remained open as of Monday morning.

No other details were released.

