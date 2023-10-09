First Alert Weather Forecast

Outside of a brief shower tonight/tomorrow… the days ahead feature quiet, primarily dry weather with temperatures at levels near normal for this time of year (typical lows are in the mid-40s, highs are in the mid-60s). Unfortunately, the upcoming weekend features another storm system bringing rain to Southern New England.

From Chief Meteorologist Mark Dixon in the Channel 3 First Alert Weather Center...

Tonight: Initially clear, then increasing cloudiness with a chance for an isolated shower before daybreak. Low: 39-44 inland, 45-50 shore.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds (slight chance for an isolated shower). High: 64 inland, 63 shore.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Low: 46. High: 68 inland, 67 shore.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy. Low: 47. High: 67 inland, 66 shore.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 46. High: 63 inland, 64 shore.

Saturday: Cloudy, rain chances increase as the day progresses. Low: 48. High: 59 inland, 59 shore.

Sunday: Cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 49. High: 56 inland, 58 shore.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance for lingering showers. Low: 48. High: 58 inland, 59 shore.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.