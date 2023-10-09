Group in Waterbury hosts first Indigenous People’s Day event

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) A community group in Waterbury hosted their first Indigenous People’s Day celebration on Monday.

Waterbury residents haven’t always been on the same page of what to call Monday’s holiday. Three years ago, someone decapitated the Christopher Columbus statue at city hall.

However, the celebration is a part of a growing trend across Connecticut to pay homage to native people.

The group who organized the event was the North End Cooperative market. They hosted their first ever fall harvest festival promoting agriculture in the city’s Black and Brown communities.

Organizers said they are recognizing today as Indigenous People’s Day in part because of “how much things have changed since Columbus came to the U.S.”

KC Britt, North End Cooperative Market’s social media marketing chair, says this event is important to remind people of their roots.

“When indigenous people were here, they were farming, their communities were thriving. Now decades later, we’re in a food desert but we’re still on farmland,” said Britt.

Their goal is to host this event on a yearly basis along with establishing a regular farmers market to help families in the north end re-discover traditions of growing food and thriving from shared resources rather than trying to survive alone.

