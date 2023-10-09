Home heating assistance options are changing this year

(WFSB) - Many of you may have turned on your heat for the first time this weekend, which means higher energy bills are coming.

If you’re looking for ways to get help with your bill, your options may be more limited this year. The state has made some changes to the assistance programs.

For Deirdre Johnson, each load of laundry dried in the sun is a bit of energy saved.

“So I just hang a couple things out,” Johnson said.

She does what she can to keep her energy bills down, as it seems her budget keeps getting tighter.

“Oil is going up, everything is going up, and yet paycheck is not going up,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she received some government assistance last year to help with her heating costs, but she doesn’t know yet if she’ll quality this year.

Even if she qualifies, she may be getting less help.

“The price of fuel is skyrocketing, temperatures are dropping, and Connecticut families face a crisis,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Blumenthal held a press conference Monday to talk about the upcoming need this winter.

State officials are expecting a 20-percent increase in applications for the low-income home energy assistance program, or LIHEAP.

But the federal money that funds the program has stayed level.

With more people and the same amount of money to go around, the state has approved a change to how benefits are allocated.

Last year the minimum benefit was $250 and the max was $550. This year the minimum was lowered to $180 and the max to $480.

Blumenthal is hoping Congress will allocate more money to the program to meet the need nationwide.

“I think there’re a lot of working-class people who are just stuck,” Johnson said.

In the meantime, Johnson will keep using the sun when she can, hoping brighter days are ahead.

House Republicans have proposed cuts to the LIHEAP program as part of the push to balance the federal budget.

With no house speaker, it’s unclear when Congress would even be able to vote on something like this.

