I-Team: Common sunroof issue could cause thousands in damages

(WFSB) - It was one of the wettest summers on record in Connecticut, and it wasn’t just homes that saw flooding.

With all the rain there’s been little sun getting through any sunroof. When Gladys Fuentes from Waterbury went for a drive a few weeks ago, she found something else made its way in.

“I noticed when I made a left turn, I started to hear like a swooshing sound,” said Fuentes.

Water was pooling at the foot of the passenger side of her 2016 Nissan Rogue. The liner above the passenger door was also wet.

A trip to the dealership revealed it would cost $4401.42 to replace the water-logged and moldy liner and carpets.

“I can’t drive that car with mold in it. I’m high risk for esophageal cancer. I’m supposed to drive a moldy car around?” said Fuentes.

The dealership told Fuentes the cause of the leak was plugged sunroof drains. Her car is out of warranty, and Nissan told the I-Team something like this wouldn’t be covered by a warranty anyway because it is not the result of a manufacturer defect.

Every sunroof has at least two drains. If water gets in and the drains are working properly, the water will come out behind the front tires. If the water isn’t draining, the drains might be plugged.

Curtis D’Addario says he often has people coming into his East Hartford shop who have no idea sunroof drains should be checked as a part of regular maintenance.

“We get some cars in here that are covered in black mold on the inside,” said D’Addario. “Normally the little drain is not hard to get to. When it’s up in the air, just take an air blower, give it a little pressure and it clears it.”

Fuentes says she didn’t know to check the drains because it’s not in the owner’s manual.

The I-Team looked through the entire manual for a 2016 Nissan Rogue and sunroof drains aren’t mentioned.

Fuentes thinks this type of maintenance should be included in the owner’s manual. She’s taking a rain check on repairs as she decides whether it’s worth the money to fix.

The I-Team reached out to Nissan about Fuentes’ case.

A spokesperson sent the below response:

Nissan has carefully reviewed Ms. Fuentes’s case. A dealer technician inspected the vehicle and concluded there was no manufacturer defect. The cause of damage was a buildup of debris in the sunroof drains, resulting in sunroof drain swelling. When debris such as leaves, pine needles, twigs or dirt are allowed to build up, the drainage system can become obstructed or blocked, preventing water and other liquids draining away from the sunroof area.

The environment in which the vehicle was operated and stored may have contributed to this build up. The removal of debris from a vehicle’s roof is a proactive measure that can help prevent sunroof issues.

Nissan emphasizes the importance of regular maintenance and our dealer network employs trained professionals who are able to identify potential issues during routine maintenance visits.

