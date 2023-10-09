UConn Sports
Jewish community continues to mourn after attack in Israel

The surprise attack on Israel has left the local Jewish community heartbroken.
By Mike Cerullo
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The surprise attack on Israel has left the local Jewish community heartbroken.

Tonight in Southbury at B’nai Israel Synagogue, a gathering was held to mourn the victims of the attack and pray for the welfare and safety of the Israeli people.

“As events continue to unfold and the full devastation of the surprise attack is revealed, as reservists are mobilized, and families anguish over the fate of loved ones, let us pause this holy day and Shabbat to pray for the welfare of Israel’s citizens and defenders, and to remember the children, women, men and soldiers who have already paid a dear price for their identities.”

B’nai Israel Synagogue

Local organizations are raising money to help the Israeli people.

Connecticut leaders are also continuing to show their support.

