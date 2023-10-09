Jewish community continues to mourn after attack in Israel

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The surprise attack on Israel has left the local Jewish community heartbroken.

Tonight in Southbury at B’nai Israel Synagogue, a gathering was held to mourn the victims of the attack and pray for the welfare and safety of the Israeli people.

“As events continue to unfold and the full devastation of the surprise attack is revealed, as reservists are mobilized, and families anguish over the fate of loved ones, let us pause this holy day and Shabbat to pray for the welfare of Israel’s citizens and defenders, and to remember the children, women, men and soldiers who have already paid a dear price for their identities.”

Local organizations are raising money to help the Israeli people.

Connecticut leaders are also continuing to show their support.

More important now than ever to stand with Israel — in action, not just words — replenishing Iron Dome & other munitions, intelligence aid, all that’s necessary to fight this war. As a member of the Armed Services Committee, I’ll push for maximum support. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) October 8, 2023

My statement on the urgent need for the Senate to approve the Administration’s Middle East nominees. I hope Republicans will work with us to have a full diplomatic team in place in the region as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/864cuTV39J — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 8, 2023

