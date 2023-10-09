Lawmakers schedule public hearing on Harwinton group home abuse allegations

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A public hearing was scheduled for Tuesday about serious allegations of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking were made against a group youth home in Harwinton.

The Department of Children and Families said back in 2021, there were allegations of a Star Home staff member who had inappropriate contact with one of the girls placed in the home.

DCF also said there were multiple incidents that involved the girls in the home.

The state legislature’s committee on children asked for a detailed account of every accusation.

A public hearing on the issues at the group home was set for at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

In Nov. 2022, DCF said it became aware of the issues within the home because the Harwinton Ambulance Association had concerns.

In May, DCF received a letter.

“I believe it was the first responder saying things [like] ‘there is like a free for all,’ I believe is the quote in the letter,” said Vannessa Dorantes, commissioner, DCF.

The executive director of the youth home facility, owned by Bridge Family Services, gave a statement to Channel 3 last month.

“Immediate action has been taken and several individuals have been terminated as a result. Now we will support and continue to work with authorities in any way we can to provide a high level of care to the youth we serve. This incident is not what we want the Harwinton STAR program to be known for. We had a situation that we dealt with that was unacceptable and is not OK. With that said, we have and will continue to work closely with DCF and with the proper authorities to strengthen our services. At the Bridge, we care for some very complicated and traumatized individuals, who are here because of often horrendous circumstances and I am outraged like many others that this happened here. We also understand the frustration with agencies that have to respond to our program, however the number of calls made are based on DCF protocols, for example if a child has gone missing for a period of time, we are mandated to call law enforcement. Their efforts and response is noticed and appreciated. Again, we are dealing with some very complex young people that need our help and the understanding of the Harwinton community.”

Between Nov. 2022 and May 2023, staff were removed, and DCF said it worked with the provider Bridge Family Services, but issues still occurred.

A mother of a 14-year-old girl who lived in the youth home from April to June 2023 filed a civil lawsuit.

The lawsuit said the teen was assaulted and exposed to sexual assault while living there.

DCF issued a corrective action plan that halted admissions. According to the state, only one girl was in the home.

The public hearing Tuesday was set for 1 p.m.

