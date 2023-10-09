Rallies, gatherings planned in CT following attacks on Israel

(WFSB) - The attacks on Israel hit close to home for people in Connecticut.

Hamas launched a surprise attack from Gaza. Israel formally declared war on Sunday.

Many people in Connecticut have family and friends in the country.

That was why rallies and community gatherings were planned across the state.

One was planned at the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge Monday night.

Event organizers said it’s important to show support, especially during a time like this.

Community leaders planned to join those from the Jewish Federation of New Haven at the Woodbridge JCC to show Connecticut stands with the nation’s ally, Israel.

Rallies began Sunday night. People in Southbury with family in Israel grieved and prayed.

“As I was driving here, she was sending me information that the rockets, they’re now targeting the airport,” said Jacqui Schulefand of Cheshire. “It’s terrifying, and it’s scary being here and her being there where I’m not with her.”

Reaction from local lawmakers about the attacks came into the Channel 3 newsroom over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the fighting intensified on both sides.

