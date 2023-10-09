Rally in support of Palestine met with counter rally

NEW HAVEN, (WFSB) - While people across Connecticut came together in solidarity with Israel, a handful of groups in New Haven gathered in support of the Palestinian people on Monday.

A counter rally quickly broke out.

Outside New Haven City Hall, there were two rallies because as soon as members of the local Jewish community heard this was happening, they showed up to respond, saying there is no justification for the attacks in Israel.

With their flags waving in the air, they stood across from each other at city hall, shouting and chanting.

Two sides passionately condemned or defended what is happening in the Middle East right now.

“This conflict did not start, two days ago, it started in 1948 when Israel expelled 800,000 Palestinians from their homes,” said Faisel Saleh with the Palestine Museum.

“They’ve tried every means possible to try and liberate themselves and this is the last thing they have which is violence, which we don’t want,” said Kevin Menescardi with the CT Democratic Socialists of America.

What started as a small rally with a handful of groups calling for solidarity for a free Palestine, quickly grew as members of New Haven’s Jewish community arrived to voice their displeasure.

The rally took place just days after Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that is been labeled a foreign terrorist organization, attacked Israel, killing hundreds and wounding thousands of others.

“For the actions that we have seen, for the cold-blooded cruel murder, anyone who says that this is justified, is just covering for evil,” said Gayle Slossberg with the Jewish Federation Greater New Haven.

Slossberg said while their community and the world are reeling from seeing the images of these attacks, she said now is the time to stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel.

“This is terrorism, and I would hope, just like the world came together with us here in the United States in 9/11 when we were hit in the terrorist attack, the world stood with us. This is the time to stand with Israel,” Slossberg said.

The Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven will hold its own community gathering Monday night, and they are expecting a large crowd.

