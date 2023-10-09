Teens on bike struck by vehicle in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Two teens on a bike were struck by a vehicle in Taftville on Monday, according to officials.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Hunters Avenue and East Pratt Avenue, Taftville Fire Co. #2 said.

Taftville Fire, two American Ambulance medics, and Norwich police responded.

Emergency responders found two teens who were hit by a pick-up truck.

“Both patients were treated and transported by American Ambulance,” said fire officials.

One of the teens was later taken to another facility for life-threatening injuries, officials said.

According to officials, the driver was cooperative with police. They were not hurt.

“Taftville firefighters use air lifting bags to lift the pick up truck off the bicycle that was trapped under the truck for Norwich PD. It should be noted no victims were trapped,” said Taftville Fire Co. #2 in a post on social media.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.