UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Teens on bike struck by vehicle in Norwich

Taftville firefighters use air bags to get bike stuck underneath truck.
Taftville firefighters use air bags to get bike stuck underneath truck.(Taftville Fire Co. #2)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Two teens on a bike were struck by a vehicle in Taftville on Monday, according to officials.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Hunters Avenue and East Pratt Avenue, Taftville Fire Co. #2 said.

Taftville Fire, two American Ambulance medics, and Norwich police responded.

Emergency responders found two teens who were hit by a pick-up truck.

“Both patients were treated and transported by American Ambulance,” said fire officials.

One of the teens was later taken to another facility for life-threatening injuries, officials said.

According to officials, the driver was cooperative with police. They were not hurt.

“Taftville firefighters use air lifting bags to lift the pick up truck off the bicycle that was trapped under the truck for Norwich PD. It should be noted no victims were trapped,” said Taftville Fire Co. #2 in a post on social media.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life Star called to crash on Route 2 in Colchester
Life Star called to crash on Route 2 in Colchester
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Oct. 9. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A quiet stretch, feeling like autumn
Police say this was the vehicle tied to a burglary that was interrupted in North Branford on...
North Branford homeowner shot at after interrupting burglary
David Rogers (24 Years Old) of Waterbury
24-year-old arrested for murder of Waterbury optometrist

Latest News

Police are investigating a homicide on Nelton Way.
Hartford police: 15-year-old killed in suspected drive-by shooting
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Monday Oct. 9. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A quiet stretch, feeling like autumn
A train and a vehicle were involved in a crash in Cromwell on Monday morning, police said. Here...
SCENE VIDEO: Train, vehicle involved in crash in Cromwell
Hartford Roxbury Street shooting - WFSB
2 hurt in early morning Hartford shooting