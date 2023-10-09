Train, vehicle involved in crash in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A train and a vehicle were involved in a crash in Cromwell on Monday morning.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene recorded video of the train and what appeared to be a silver SUV near Main and Wall streets.

Cromwell police reported that one person was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

The SUV did not appear to have been hit at high speed.

However, the incident caused significant traffic issues in the area.

