Train, vehicle involved in crash in Cromwell

A train and a vehicle were involved in a crash in Cromwell on Monday morning, police said. Here is raw video from the scene.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A train and a vehicle were involved in a crash in Cromwell on Monday morning.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene recorded video of the train and what appeared to be a silver SUV near Main and Wall streets.

Cromwell police reported that one person was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

The SUV did not appear to have been hit at high speed.

However, the incident caused significant traffic issues in the area.

