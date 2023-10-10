Connecticut families worried for loved ones in Israel

(WFSB) - In Connecticut, families are feeling sad and worried.

They have relatives in Israel. Some have been called up to serve in the Army, while others are missing. More than 1,000 people have been killed.

“The waiting is horrible,” said Jerry Fischer.

Fischer’s cousin Liot and her husband Aviv are missing.

“They gathered everybody in the center of the kibbutz, the attackers seemed to have been driven off but when they gathered everybody together, they were missing their parents,” Fischer said.

His cousin’s sons survived the attack, but their parents are gone, feared to have been taken hostage.

Liot and Aviv Atzili are among at least 100 people whose fate may be in the hands of terrorists.

Tuesday, a father who grew up in Connecticut spoke in Washington about his missing son.

“These are civilians, these are farmers, teachers, regular people like my son who had dreams, have dreams. And this is, this is not the future any of us want,” said Jonathan Dekel-Chen.

Monday afternoon, hundreds gathered in West Hartford to show support for Israel and to condemn the killings, women and children have been dragged from their homes.

The latest reports say some of the hostages are being raped and tortured. Eleven of those killed were American citizens.

“All of our political leadership, religious leadership they showed up,” said David Waren, President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

In addition to solidarity, Jewish organizations are collecting record amounts of donations. There is a great need and the desire to help is strong.

“This act has unified people, we are seeing call up numbers for reserve units of like 130-percent, people are volunteering,” Waren said.

For many Connecticut families, not knowing is unbearable.

“There are cruel people in the world and the cruelty of this attack is beyond belief,” said Fischer.

Another organization that is collecting donations is jewishnewhaven.org. We are told 100-percent of the money raised will go directly to Israel to help families with essentials, like food and shelter. There is also a need for mental health services.

