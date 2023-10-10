UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Connecticut families worried for loved ones in Israel

CT families worried for loved ones in Israel
By Susan Raff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - In Connecticut, families are feeling sad and worried.

They have relatives in Israel. Some have been called up to serve in the Army, while others are missing. More than 1,000 people have been killed.

“The waiting is horrible,” said Jerry Fischer.

Fischer’s cousin Liot and her husband Aviv are missing.

“They gathered everybody in the center of the kibbutz, the attackers seemed to have been driven off but when they gathered everybody together, they were missing their parents,” Fischer said.

His cousin’s sons survived the attack, but their parents are gone, feared to have been taken hostage.

Liot and Aviv Atzili are among at least 100 people whose fate may be in the hands of terrorists.

Tuesday, a father who grew up in Connecticut spoke in Washington about his missing son.

“These are civilians, these are farmers, teachers, regular people like my son who had dreams, have dreams. And this is, this is not the future any of us want,” said Jonathan Dekel-Chen.

Monday afternoon, hundreds gathered in West Hartford to show support for Israel and to condemn the killings, women and children have been dragged from their homes.

The latest reports say some of the hostages are being raped and tortured. Eleven of those killed were American citizens.

“All of our political leadership, religious leadership they showed up,” said David Waren, President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

In addition to solidarity, Jewish organizations are collecting record amounts of donations. There is a great need and the desire to help is strong.

“This act has unified people, we are seeing call up numbers for reserve units of like 130-percent, people are volunteering,” Waren said.

For many Connecticut families, not knowing is unbearable.

“There are cruel people in the world and the cruelty of this attack is beyond belief,” said Fischer.

Another organization that is collecting donations is jewishnewhaven.org. We are told 100-percent of the money raised will go directly to Israel to help families with essentials, like food and shelter. There is also a need for mental health services.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Powerball numbers for Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in CT is a big winner
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
Police are investigating a homicide on Nelton Way.
15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting was targeted, Hartford police reveal
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said mild weather is expected the rest of the workweek.
Technical Discussion: Dry through Friday, then rain impacts part of the weekend
Bristol PD lobby shooting - Bristol police - WFSB
Videos of Bristol Police Department lobby shooting released

Latest News

CT families worried for loved ones in Israel
CT families worried for loved ones in Israel
Hartford 15-year-old killed in targeted attack
Hartford 15-year-old killed in targeted attack
Footage from Bristol police lobby shooting released
Footage from Bristol police lobby shooting released
Connecticut woman escapes Israel during attacks
Connecticut woman escapes Israel during attacks
Quinnipiac University and Stony Creek Brewery launch the Golden Bobcat Lager
Quinnipiac University and Stony Creek Brewery launch the Golden Bobcat Lager