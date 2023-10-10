Connecticut woman recounts her escape from attacks in Israel

(WFSB) - From air sirens to incoming missiles, a Connecticut woman who managed to escape the terror in Israel shared her story with Eyewitness News.

Karen Kaplan recalled the frightening few days and talked about the worry she now has for loved ones still over there.

“8:47 this morning, 8:22 this morning there were rockets, that’s a lot,” said Karen Kaplan.

The app notifications on Kaplan’s phone are a grim reminder of what’s happening in Israel right now.

“I had four great nights there, lot of friends there,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan was in Tel Aviv for a big dance festival, but the fun turned to fright early Saturday morning.

“I heard something, it took me a few seconds to wake up and sort of realize, it was a siren outside,” said Kaplan.

Kaplan and others raced to the shelter, seeking cover from the incoming terror attack.

“I heard maybe 10 booms, so that means there were a lot of rockets being shot at Tel Aviv, and 10 were being intercepted by the Iron Dome System,” Kaplan said.

She said that slim level of comfort and safety, quickly vanished.

“Some of my Israeli friends texted me, saying this is really bad, this is not just a rocket. We’re at war. And then I got more frightened,” said Kaplan.

She was told by her friends she needed to get out as quickly as possible. It wasn’t easy, as flights were either canceled or all booked up.

But a friend working for an airline was keeping an eye out.

“Miraculous, she found a flight, she saw a cancelation and said, you have 5 seconds to decide, you want it? Yes, no? You have to go right to the airport now,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan said securing that plane ticket was just part of the terrifying ordeal to get back home.

“Sitting at the airport, and getting text messages being told, they’re shelling, they’re targeting Ben Gurion Airport right now, rockets are being fired at Tel Aviv, are you being able to take off? So that was really scary, wondering if they were going to hit my plane as we took off,” said Kaplan.

Kaplan got home safely, early Monday morning.

She added she wanted to share her story so people here would know what’s happening there.

Kaplan is thinking of her friends and family still in Israel, now in the middle of a war.

“They were calling it from the very beginning their 9/11, that’s how it feels to them. They were so shocked, everyone in the country is affected. Everyone knows one of the thousand people killed, a relative there, or their children in the service,” said Kaplan. “It’s terrifying and I feel for the people.”

