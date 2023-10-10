UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Don’t be THAT house: Site compiles most hated Halloween candies

Donated unwanted Halloween candy to troops overseas
Donated unwanted Halloween candy to troops overseas(N/A)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - It’s one of the most divisive and debated topics: The best and worst Halloween candies.

CandyStore.com said it scoured a number of lists and surveys to whittle down the worst and best candies that people give out.

Here was the worst 10:

  1. Circus peanuts
  2. Candy corn
  3. Necco wafers
  4. Peanut butter kisses
  5. Wax Coke bottles
  6. Mary Janes
  7. Smarties
  8. Black licorice
  9. Bit-O-Honey
  10. Tootsie Rolls

In terms of the most popular, CandyStore.com said for Connecticut, Almond Joy, Milky way and M&Ms were the top three.

Here’s what the website had for its national list of the best candy:

  1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  2. M&Ms
  3. Snickers
  4. Hot Tamales
  5. Skittles
  6. Sour Patch Kids
  7. Hershey bar
  8. Kit Kat
  9. Twix
  10. Butterfinger

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
Police are investigating a homicide on Nelton Way.
15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting was targeted, Hartford police reveal
Tuesday possible sprinkles - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A Nice Couple Days Ahead, Rain This Weekend
Crews responded to a serious crash in Litchfield on Sunday night.
Driver rescued after vehicle crashes, rolls over into utility pole
David Rogers (24 Years Old) of Waterbury
24-year-old arrested for murder of Waterbury optometrist

Latest News

Shelter overwhelmed with abandoned and surrendered dogs
Bristol PD lobby shooting - Bristol police - WFSB
Videos of Bristol Police Department lobby shooting released
Tuesday possible sprinkles - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A Nice Couple Days Ahead, Rain This Weekend
Police are investigating a homicide on Nelton Way.
15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting was targeted, Hartford police reveal