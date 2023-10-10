Don’t be THAT house: Site compiles most hated Halloween candies

(WFSB) - It’s one of the most divisive and debated topics: The best and worst Halloween candies.

CandyStore.com said it scoured a number of lists and surveys to whittle down the worst and best candies that people give out.

Here was the worst 10:

Circus peanuts Candy corn Necco wafers Peanut butter kisses Wax Coke bottles Mary Janes Smarties Black licorice Bit-O-Honey Tootsie Rolls

In terms of the most popular, CandyStore.com said for Connecticut, Almond Joy, Milky way and M&Ms were the top three.

Here’s what the website had for its national list of the best candy:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups M&Ms Snickers Hot Tamales Skittles Sour Patch Kids Hershey bar Kit Kat Twix Butterfinger

