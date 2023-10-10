Farmington police seek ‘reckless’ dirt bike rider

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A “reckless” dirt bike rider is being sought by police in Farmington.

The police department asked for the public’s help to get an identity and released a surveillance photo.

It said the pictured individual recklessly rode the small dirt bike on public roads in Unionville Center on several occasions in the past month.

“The suspect has also been linked to a small red dirt bike,” Farmington police posted to social media. “The suspect has curly brown hair that is visible below their helmet and is believed to be in his late teens.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Farmington police at 860-675-2424.

