Farmington police seek ‘reckless’ dirt bike rider

Farmington police said they're looking to identify dirt bike rider who has been "recklessly"...
Farmington police said they're looking to identify dirt bike rider who has been "recklessly" riding through Unionville Center.(Farmington police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A “reckless” dirt bike rider is being sought by police in Farmington.

The police department asked for the public’s help to get an identity and released a surveillance photo.

It said the pictured individual recklessly rode the small dirt bike on public roads in Unionville Center on several occasions in the past month.

“The suspect has also been linked to a small red dirt bike,” Farmington police posted to social media. “The suspect has curly brown hair that is visible below their helmet and is believed to be in his late teens.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Farmington police at 860-675-2424.

