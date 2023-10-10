GREAT KIDS: Brothers pay it forward one cup of lemonade at a time

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WFSB) - When it comes to lemonade stands, 14-year-old Kason Holland is no amateur.

Kason said, “last summer, I think we made like 2-thousand or something.

His stand comes from a place of empathy. At age 6, Kason was sick with Lyme Meningitis.

He spent several weeks at Connecticut Children’s. When he got better, he also had a big idea.

“Give it back to the hospital that helped cure me,” said Kason. He wanted to help because the hospital helped him, so he told his parents Bethany and Keith Holland.

“He said, ‘mom I want to do a lemonade stand.’ He was thinking of all the things he wanted to do, now that he was healthy and feeling much better,” said Bethany.

Keith said, “they gave him so many things in the hospital and he was like, ‘where did they get the money for that?’”

The first lemonade stand in 2017 raised about $250 for Connecticut Children’s one cup at a time.

“It was whatever they wanted to donate, we had a sign,” said Kason. “It was like how much they ever wanted to give.”

Kason opened a stand again in 2018 and donated $300 to St. Jude’s.

In the past 7 years, raising a combined total of more than 55-hundred-dollars all proceeds went to a different charity.

His brother Colby who now is now part of it too says the hard work is worth it. Colby said, “just to help people that need it most.”

The brothers say they are planning for more and continuing serving up all that lemonade that’s helping them give back.

